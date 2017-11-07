

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) Tuesday announced that Jay Hooley will retire as CEO by the end of 2018 and will remain as chairman throughout 2019. Ron O'Hanley, previously vice chairman of State Street and president and CEO of State Street Global Advisors will be the new president and chief operating officer. O'Hanley will succeed Hooley as CEO.



Hooley has more than three decades of service with State Street and has been serving as CEO since 2010.



O'Hanley has joined State Street in 2015 and has served as president of Asset Management & Corporate Services for Fidelity Investments.



Cyrus Taraporevala will succeed O'Hanley as president and CEO of State Street Global Advisors. The company said, Mike Rogers COO of State Street, will retire at the end of 2017. He joined State Street in 2007 following its acquisition of Investors Financial.



Further, the company said, Andrew Erickson, currently head of State Street's Global Services business for the Americas, will lead a newly-formed Global Services business worldwide. Jeff Conway, currently CEO of State Street in EMEA, will assume a new role leading State Street's operations, infrastructure and business transformation globally.



Liz Nolan, currently co-head of Global Services for EMEA, will succeed Conway as EMEA CEO and report to O'Hanley.



