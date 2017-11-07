The "Monoclonal Antibodies Global Trends in the Competitive, Technological and R&D Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

By 2013, global sales revenues for mAb products totaled almost $75 billion, accounting for approximately half of the total revenue accrued by all biopharmaceutical products.

This value has continued to increase, with mAb sales in 2016 totaling over $90 billion. An estimated record number of mAb approvals is forecast for 2017, which will only increase this value further. This domination of the biopharmaceuticals market is a reflection of their potential impact on the entire pharmaceutical industry, with versatility across a wide range of indications contributing to this success.

Pipeline is highly active, with 2,836 mAbs currently in development. Most are at an early stage of development, with 76% at the Discovery or Preclinical stage. Additionally, currently, there are 85 mAb programs in Phase III development, and 22 at the Pre-registration stage, accounting for just under 4% of the total mAb pipeline.

The report Monoclonal Antibodies Global Trends in the Competitive, Technological and R&D Landscape provides a comprehensive view of the clinical, R&D, commercial and competitive landscape of mAbs, and assesses key developments in manufacturing and development, covering strategies to combat challenges associated with the use of mAbs in human patients.

Scope:

While many mAbs that enter the market achieve commercial success, a large proportion are stuck at early-stage development:

What strategies can be put in place to advance the production of mAbs?

What strategies can be used to improve both the affinity and therapeutic efficacy of mAbs?

What are the relative advantages and disadvantages of each mAb type, and which hold the most promise?

What proportion of the overall mAb R&D pipeline is occupied by each mAb type?

In which therapy areas is there the highest level of R&D activity for mAbs?

Which stage of development accounts for the majority of the pipeline?

How do mAbs fit into the overall portfolios of companies developing them?

What is the level of involvement in mAbs research for the top 15 Big Pharma companies?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Overview of mAbs

2.1 Initial mAb Development

2.2 Transition to Therapeutics

2.3 Present-Day Clinical and Research Applications

2.4 Commercial Progress within the mAb Market

3 Manufacture and Mechanism of mAbs

3.1 Classification of mAbs

3.1.1 By Type

3.1.2 By Target Specificity

3.1.3 By Mechanism of Action

3.2 Production of mAbs

3.2.1 Hybridomas

3.2.2 Phage Libraries/Phage Display

3.2.3 Transgenic Animals

3.3 Challenges in the mAb Market

3.3.1 Strategies for Improving mAb Efficacy

3.3.2 Biosimilars and Biobetters

4 Major mAb-Targeting Therapy Areas

4.1 Anti-Cancer

4.2 Anti-Inflammatory/Autoimmune

5 Key Marketed mAb Products

5.1 Humira (adalimumab) and Remicade (infliximab)

5.2 Rituxan (rituximab)

5.3 Avastin (bevacizumab)

5.4 Herceptin (trastuzumab)

5.5 Opdivo (nivolumab)

5.6 Lucentis (ranibizumab)

5.7 Stelara (ustekinumab)

5.8 Soliris (eculizumab)

6 mAb Pipeline

6.1 mAb Pipeline by Therapy Area and Stage of Development

6.2 mAb Pipeline by mAb Type

6.3 Company Positioning

6.3.1 Companies by Therapy Area

6.3.2 Companies by Stage of Development

6.3.3 Companies by mAb Type

7 Conclusion

8 Appendix

