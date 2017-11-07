Blancco Technology Group Launches Erasure as a Service (EaaS) Offering Through New Managed Service Provider Partner Program

Signs Deals with 14 Global and Regional IT Managed Service Providers, Including Fujitsu and Techchef

ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced the launch of its Erasure as a Service (EaaS) offering, which is now available through the Blancco Service Provider Partner Program. The new offering and partner program allow managed service providers to integrate the Blancco Data Eraser software into their IT service offerings to help businesses permanently erase data from all IT assets, mitigate security risks, reduce costs and comply with data protection regulations.

The MSP partner program reflects a transition in the company's business model, which has traditionally relied on direct sales. Through this program, the company will look to key strategic partners to integrate its data erasure software into their offerings, thereby strengthening its leadership position in various markets and delivering significant benefits to the bottom line. Since launching the Erasure as a Service program, the company has signed deals with 14 global and regional partners, some of which are the world's most trusted and respected IT service providers, including Fujitsu and Techchef.

Alan Bentley, President of Global Sales, Blancco Technology Group, said, "Traditionally, our business model has consisted of direct sales to enterprises, government agencies, IT asset disposition vendors and mobile service providers. However, as new data protection regulations are introduced and a growing number of data breaches emerge daily, the demand for data erasure as a service will inevitably increase among IT service providers, whose business success relies on their ability to provide customers with the most innovative, efficient and secure solutions. These trends formed the impetus for our indirect sales strategy and the development of this new offering and partner program."

Fujitsu, the world's fifth largest IT services provider, will offer global data erasure services to its customers using the Blancco Data Eraser solutions. The data erasure service will be provided by the ICT provider's Global Program Management Office (GPMO), an integrated global service delivery center responsible for managing and driving global on-site support services for customers on a 24/7 basis in over 180 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"From the first day that our customers plug in a new piece of IT hardware, the countdown begins to the day when that asset will reach its end of life, or the data contained on the asset will need to be removed upon the request of customers or in accordance with regulatory requirements," said Alex Curias, Vice President, Head of Global Program Management Office, Fujitsu Technology Solutions. "Blancco Technology Group is the proven leader in data erasure with the most comprehensive solutions, has a patented method of sanitizing solid state drives (SSDs) and holds the highest number of certifications from governing bodies. By partnering with Blancco, we are able to continue Fujitsu's long-standing commitment and promise to deliver high-quality, innovative services to our customers with the added benefits of reduced risks, reduced costs, increased visibility and increased compliance."

Techchef, a leading service provider specialized in data recovery and data sanitization services across India, is also partnering with Blancco to ensure the data removal methods and software used are in line with data sanitization standards. The company utilizes the Blancco Data Eraser solutions to properly sanitize data from all IT assets, including laptops/desktop computers, drives (both HDD and SSD), smartphones and tablets. Techchef exclusively uses Blancco's data erasure software as part of its data erasure as a service offering, as well as standalone software provided to its customers.

"We are wholly committed to ensuring the success of our data sanitization services through three key factors: the ability to maximize the resale value of IT assets, the ability to properly erase data and finally, proof that data has been properly destroyed for auditing and compliance requirements," said Rakesh Kumar, Managing Director, Techchef. "With Blancco, our customers will be able to prevent unnecessary data loss, minimize their exposure to risks and ensure regulatory compliance, while also increasing operational efficiencies and cost savings."

By partnering with Blancco to provide global data erasure services, Fujitsu and Techchef will be equipped to provide their customers with complete data sanitization across all IT assets on a single platform, including a digitally signed, tamper-proof certificate to verify sensitive data has been permanently erased and cannot be recovered. As a result, Fujitsu and Techchef can enable their customers to properly manage data sanitization practices, mitigate security risks, provide a verifiable audit trail and comply with the growing number of data protection regulations and standards around the world, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, EU GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, among others.

Alan Bentley concluded, "Our partnerships with Fujitsu, Techchef and other managed service providers are a testament to their ongoing commitments to provide the most robust, efficient and secure IT managed services to their customers. With our guidance on best practices and support, our MSP partners can minimize their customers' exposure to and risk of data loss, while also providing the most comprehensive solutions to accommodate their growing IT needs."

To learn more about the data erasure as a service offering, managed service providers are encouraged to visit the Blancco Service Provider Partner Program page on its website.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) is the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics. The Blancco Data Eraser solutions provide thousands of organizations with an absolute line of defense against costly security breaches, as well as verification of regulatory compliance through a 100% tamper-proof audit trail. Our data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 18 governing bodies around the world. No other security firm can boast this level of compliance with the most rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

The Blancco Mobile Diagnostics solutions enable mobile network operators, retailers and insurers to easily, quickly and accurately identify and resolve performance issues on their customers' mobile devices. As a result, mobile service providers can spend less time dealing with technical issues and, in turn, reduce the quantity of NTF returns, save on operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit our website at www.blancco.com .

