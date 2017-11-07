Driver and Technician Shortage Are Critical Top-of-Mind Issues for Fleet Managers

OEMs to focus on reducing driver load, highlight driver safety to influence purchase decisions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Driver and technician shortage are the most important issues for fleet managers. These, along with concerns about the economic outlook and operating margins, are influencing several choices fleet managers are making with regard to advanced truck technologies. In addition, total cost of ownership reduction and regulation compliance matters are also driving fleet managers' choice of advanced powertrain, safety, and telematics technologies.

Frost & Sullivan's research, 2016 US HD Fleet Managers' Voice on Advanced Truck Technologies, analyzes the current levels and changes in familiarity, desirability, and willingness to pay for advanced truck technologies by US class 6-8 fleet managers. Key benefits for fleet managers and factors influencing fleet owners' purchase decisions are also assessed.

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/1y2

"Skilled driver shortages, reliability, and mobile resource (driver and vehicle) utilization are driving fleet managers' advanced truck technology preferences," said Frost & Sullivan Future of Mobility Industry Analyst Lakshmi Narayanan. "Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers will need to focus on technologies to reduce driver load, highlight driver satisfaction, and focus on beyond-core technology benefits to influence purchase decisions."

Study findings include:

Durability, low lifecycle cost and reduced maintenance costs, along with replacement parts availability, are the most important factors fleet managers consider when choosing advanced powertrain technologies;

There is a rising preference for semi/fully automated transmissions, downsized engines, and OEM nameplate engines owing to a number of factors including driver and technician shortage, rising power density of engines, increased regional haul, and demand for service and maintenance convenience; and

Automatic collision mitigation systems and truck video safety technology are creating foundations for automated mobility technologies in heavy-duty trucks.

"Fleet managers are eyeing new safety systems due to their ability to take preventive measures while providing a quicker return on investment through crash reduction," observed Narayanan. "More than half of fleet managers are indicating a preference for prognostics technology, thus underlining the rising importance of reducing downtime and enhancing fleet efficiency."

2016 US HD Fleet Managers' Voice on Advanced Truck Technologies is part of Frost & Sullivan's Future of Mobility Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

2016 US HD Fleet Managers' Voice on Advanced Truck Technologies

K1E8_18

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: (210) 348.1012

E: mariana.fernandez@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Twitter: @FS_Automotive

Facebook: FrostandSullivan

LinkedIn: Future of Mobility