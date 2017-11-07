The perfect hibernation: Get your bike ready for next year now with the right maintenance and new tyres.

The days are getting colder, and dead leaves are dancing over the asphalt an unmistakable sign that the biking season is drawing to a close.

"Keen bikers aren't going to be put off by cooler weather alone. It's often still sunny in autumn, and bikers will still feel the urge to hit the road. So don't put your bike away too soon, or you'll miss these beautiful moments", says Oliver Pflaum of Moto-tyres.co.uk.

Cold and snow will soon rule the roads, however, meaning that many bikers are ready to winterproof their bikes. Simply sticking your bike in the garage or covering it with a breathable tarp isn't enough. But with a bit of care and attention, you can make sure that even the most rust-prone parts of your bike survive the winter unscathed. First of all, take your bike to a car wash and clean it with an oil separator, as old oil can corrode the engine. Even if a full oil change isn't required, check the oil level and top up if necessary. Find the perfect products in the extensive range available at Moto-tyres.co.uk.

Many bikers ask if their bike should spend the winter with a full or empty tank. It depends: if your bike has a steel tank, you should fill it completely to prevent condensation from building up and corroding the tank. But if you have a plastic tank, you should empty it to prevent diffusion. If you want to be on the safe side, you should do the same with the carburetor, unless your bike has electric fuel injection, of course, and therefore no carburetor. You should also check the antifreeze levels, and change/refill if necessary. Remove the battery for the winter and store it somewhere cool and dry, charging occasionally. Increase the tyre pressure by 0.3 bar, and mount your bike on an assembly stand or a block of wood, so that the bike's tyres aren't touching the ground and are therefore not under pressure. If the pressure in the tyres is relieved, the casing won't warp. When it comes to the tyres: you should take a good look at the tyre tread. If you see any damage or the tyres are worn, deal with this immediately. Great value tyres are available at Moto-tyres.co.uk. If you are buying off-season tyres you can often make even greater savings. Finding the right tyres is made even easier thanks to the bike model search field.

About Moto-tyres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike tubes and motor oil complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas.

