World Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blockchain Technology in Financial Services" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report on Blockchain Technology in Financial Services' provides a comprehensive understanding of blockchain chain and its applications in the financial services space. It offers banks looking to implement the transformative technology, investors looking to invest in companies within the space, and blockchain companies looking to address this market, a single source of information and objective assessments of the current and emerging market trends, use cases and case studies of successful implementations.

This report includes a

detailed analysis of the market, the applications, key drivers and challenges in the industry, as well as trends and developments globally, and by region

. In addition to this, the report provides a detailed analysis of the ecosystem, key solution providers of blockchain technology as well as successful case studies of blockchain implementation in various banking processes/applications.

Select case studies of blockchain implementation across various application areas. Each case study covers an overview of the participating entities, the problem statement, solution provided, and benefits realized through the implementation. Banks covered in the case studies include HSBC, BAML, RBS, BBVA, CIBC, ING among others.



Unique benefits of the report

One of the few reports that covers blockchain developments purely in the financial services space

Case studies of industry leaders and global experiences

Brief profiles of 16 key industry players operating in the blockchain ecosystem. Lists of more than 50+ companies operating in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of Blockchain Technology

2.1 What is Blockchain?

2.2 Introduction to Blockchain

2.3 Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS)

2.4 Market Size, Growth and Investment Scenario



3. Blockchain Technology in Financial Services

3.1 Applications of Blockchain

3.2 Key Drivers

3.3 Benefits of Using Blockchain Technology

3.4 Factors Inhibiting Adoption of Blockchain



4. Current Blockchain Scenario

4.1 Key Trends

4.2 Key Developments by Region

4.3 Recent Initiatives



5. Blockchain Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Layers of Blockchain Ecosystem

5.1.1 Infrastructure and Base Protocols

5.1.2 Middleware and Services

5.1.3 Applications and Solutions

5.1.4 Consulting

5.1.5 BaaS

5.2 Solution Providers

5.3 Company Profiles



6. Case Studies

6.1 RBS employs blockchain for cross-border payments

6.2 BAML, HSBC and IDA showcase blockchain trade finance solution

6.3 R3 and consortium of banks demonstrate blockchain-based KYC solution

6.4 Euroclear and Paxos test Euroclear Bankchain, a gold trading and settlement solution

6.5 Foxconn subsidiary and Dianrong launch Chained Finance, a blockchain platform for supply chain finance



7. Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned



BAML

Dianrong

Euroclear

Foxconn

HSBC

IDA

Paxos

R3

RBS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s29vc/blockchain





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716