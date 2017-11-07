

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two top Trump administration officials will reportedly visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday in an effort to win Democratic support for the Republican tax reform plan.



Multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting told CNN that Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, and Marc Short, Trump's director of legislative affairs, will meet with Senate Democrats.



The meeting was reportedly organized by Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and will also be attended by Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.



CNN said the meeting is a signal that the administration believes they may need help from Democrats to pass the tax reform bill.



After delaying the unveiling by a day, the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee released a memo last Thursday highlighting some of the provisions of their tax reform bill.



The bill would reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent and also make it easier and less costly for American businesses to bring home foreign earnings.



The proposed legislation also lowers individual tax rates for low and middle-income Americans to zero, 12 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent while maintaining the 39.6 percent rate for high-income Americans.



While the memo said the bill eliminates special-interest deductions, the plan continues to allow people to write off the cost of state and local property taxes.



The GOP said the plan also retains popular retirement savings options such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts so Americans can continue to save for their future.



