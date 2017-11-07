Fleet Complete Launches a Unique Fully Integrated Vehicle Inspection App for Fleet Operators

TORONTO, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Inspect by Fleet Complete is a highly coveted stand-alone application for Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR).

A global IoT technology leader in the connected commercial vehicle space, Fleet Complete introduces a fully integrated stand-alone DVIR app to provide fleet operators with a new safety tool. Officially called Inspect by Fleet Complete, the new application is an independent product for Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting that is now available for fleet-based businesses of any size.

With its consistent investment in market research and product innovation, Fleet Complete continues to address industry gaps and operational needs of commercial fleets. This highly coveted solution was created by popular demand, addressing the broad range of benefits for drivers and fleet managers with regards to vehicle safety and health.

The app is a progeny of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution that comprises DVIR as per the government mandate. It requires drivers to complete a compulsory vehicle inspection before and after every long-haul trip, logging any minor or major defects to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations.

Within the ELD solution, DVIR reporting is relatively simplistic and delivers only the essential vehicle checklist that will ensure compliance during a road inspection. The new stand-alone Inspect app provides a complementary tool for drivers to conduct a more detailed inspection of their vehicles for better assurance and a quick in-app sign off without intermediaries.

It will now serve a wider user base as well. While DVIR is crucial for the commercial motor vehicle sector, assisting drivers in road safety and ELD compliance, the new Inspect App offers businesses outside the long-haul sector a tool to uphold safety standards and decrease the chances of costly repairs or on-job calamities.

It is particularly useful for municipal services, such as waste collection and snow plowing, to ensure the vehicles are well equipped and ready before every trip. A regularly conducted inspection is a great way to protect organization's high-value assets and reduce expenses that can tally tens of thousands of dollars a year in operational costs.

"Inspect by Fleet Complete is a unique DVIR app on the market today," comments Alan Fong, CTO of Fleet Complete. "What started as a standard vehicle safety procedure for a specific industry is now wanted by other sectors, seeing its benefits in operational assurance for fleets. Our customers want their vehicles on the road and not in the mechanic's garage; hence, we decided to address this need with a cost-effective solution that is today the Inspect app. As a bonus, we made it even better than the standard DVIRs."

About Fleet Complete[/sup>]

Fleet Complete/sup> is a global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 250,000 subscribers and 10,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and T-Mobile in Europe. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies in North America and won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

David Prusinski, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Fleet Complete, david.prusinski@fleetcomplete.com, marketing@fleetcomplete.com