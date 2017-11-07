From November 6-10, 2017, IIBA members will convene in Orlando, Florida for keynote speeches, tutorials, networking opportunities and a vendor exhibition



Oakville, ON, 2017-11-07 15:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 6 to 10, 2017, International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) members from around the world will convene at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida for the annual Building Business Capability (BBC) Conference to explore the evolution of the industry. Considered the world's largest global gathering of business analysis (BA) professionals, this year's conference offers a series of spotlight sessions focused on next generation business analysis led by industry veterans who will share their perspectives on how BAs can prepare their organizations to successfully address impending change and stay relevant. Attendees will also have access to tutorials, networking sessions, and a vendor exhibition.



"We're witnessing a digital transformation that is indeed evolving the traditional business analysis role. While fundamental skills are still important to possess, as dedicated BA professionals, we're constantly being challenged to re-skill with higher level capabilities - that's just the new business reality," says Ken Fulmer, CEO, IIBA. "I look forward to welcoming my peers to BBC and hearing from our esteemed speakers on this subject."



BAs operate under a variety of titles and are involved in many facets of an organization. However, they all work within the same strategic framework of Business Analysis.



About International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA)



International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) is a professional association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000 Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 120 Chapters. As the voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practice and certification.



