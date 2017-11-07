Global Motorcycle Chains Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Motorcycles in Developing Countries Driving the Market

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Motorcycle Chains Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motorcycle chains market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Chains Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The most popular motorcycle chain size is 12.7mm8mm7.85mm (Pitch X Diameter X Width); rollers and length of the chain for such models of motorcycles are either 120 links or 118 links.

One trend in the market is lubrication-free roller chains. Motorcycle chains require lubrication after every 500 miles of driving. There are different types of lubes available: basic wax, foaming wax, and conventional lube. Different lubes provide different levels of protection. The more the fling, the better the protection and vice versa.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for motorcycles in developing countries. The global motorcycle market is dominated by APAC, which mostly utilizes small and inexpensive motorcycles. The reason for the increase in sales in developing nations is the rising standard of living of people. In emerging countries, there is a relation between average income level and motorcycle demand. With the increase in income, people choose motorcycle to commute because it is an alternative for walking, riding a bicycle, or utilizing a public transport.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in the price of steel, a major raw material for motorcycle chains. Steel is used as a raw material in the manufacture of motorcycle chains. Steel prices vary daily, as it is a global commodity. There are many factors that influence steel prices; a few of the factors are natural calamities, American dollar, and world economy.



Key vendors

DAIDO KOGYO (D.I.D)

Renthal

RK JAPAN

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Sunstar-mc

Other prominent vendors

BikeMaster

Enuma Chain

Regina Catene Calibrate

Vortex Racing

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5fff8/global_motorcycle





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716