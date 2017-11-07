

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has predicted that bitcoin prices will surge to a high of $8,000 and consolidate, before continuing even higher.



In a note to clients this week, Sheba Jafari, vice president of Goldman Sachs' FICC Market Strats team said, 'The market has shown evidence of an impulsive rally since breaking above 6,044. Next in focus $7,941. Might consolidate there before continuing higher.'



Bitcoin's price has recorded a more than sevenfold increase this year, breaking through the $5000, $6000 and $7000 levels in recent weeks. However, the virtual currency's surge past $8,000 might not be rapid and Goldman Sachs expects it to go higher only after some consolidation.



According to CoinDesk, the digital currency hit a new all-time high of $7,601.53 over the weekend, before pulling back to below $7,000.



Bitcoin reached the record high after CME Group Inc. (CME), the world's largest futures exchange, said it will launch trading bitcoin futures by the end of this year.



'Given that this is just a third of five waves up, the implications are that bitcoin has potential to run further over time,' Jafari wrote, referencing the Elliott Wave Theory.



'Elliott Wave' is the five-wave principle of technical analysis on markets that is used by finance traders to analyse market cycles and forecast market trends.



In October, shares of Goldman Sachs fell after CNBC reported that the company is exploring a new operation for trading bitcoin and other digital currencies.



Bitcoin, which has already undergone two 'hard forks' this year, is faced with another fork in the blockchain that underpins it later in November.



Even as bitcoin and other virtual currencies gain in popularity and price, several critics have also expressed doubts about the cryptocurrency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX