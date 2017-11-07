

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) said that the company and SSE plc are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding a combination of the retail activities of innogy's subsidiary npower and SSE's B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain.



innogy noted that the combined business would be listed and SSE would demerge its shares to its shareholders. No binding agreements regarding the terms of the combination have been entered into at this stage.



Any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and the consent of the competent competition and regulatory authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX