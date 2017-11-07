SPIRIT DSP, mobile voice and video over IP software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today that Syncline Films, leading video communication service provider with hundreds of corporate customers across India, launched VConference video conferencing service based on VideoMost software platform.

VConference is collaboration service that offers enterprise customers wide range of tools for communications with remote employees, customers, partners and suppliers. VConference delivers multipoint video conference on a PC just in one click from almost any browser or an in-browser client application, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. In addition to group video calls VConference also offers collaboration tools, whiteboard, broadcasting, recording, SIP/ H.323 interoperability with legacy VC hardware, and much more.

"There is a large demand for a cost effective, reliable corporate online communication platform in India and Syncline plans to tap into this emerging market by partnering with SPIRIT DSP" comments Jaj Padmakaran, Director of Syncline Films. Further he continues, "SPIRIT's VideoMost as the core of VConference ensures business grade-voice and video quality and includes all required tools for effective business collaboration. We are sure VConference will be a popular SaaS video conferencing service in India very soon."

VideoMost supports all popular communication protocols and international standards including H.323, H.239, SIP, BFCP, VNC, XMPP, H.264, G.7xx, WebRTC, and delivers interoperability with legacy video conferencing hardware, including Polycom, Cisco, ZTE, Avaya and Huawei. VideoMost works in any popular browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari) and is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms providing 16 interactive video windows on a smartphone screen. It also provides a full range of tools for team work, including mobile messaging, document sharing and polling.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

About Syncline Films

Syncline Films is a leading production company with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai offering video production broadcast services. With strong industry alliances, in house production and post-production facilities, Syncline is capable of delivering international quality service with more production value. Syncline's mission is to facilitate its clients in achieving their creative goals. Syncline has been working with clients across India and abroad, helping them attain an entirely new level of fineness and productivity through their services.

