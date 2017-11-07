AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- UnsubCentral, a PostUp company and performance-marketing veteran, today announces an integration with Marketo that will allow marketers to seamlessly sync mailable and non-mailable email list data between partners, ESPs, or other platforms.

The integration will allow marketers to centralize and share their data with a secure solution, eliminating the need for them to manually transfer data across platforms, saving time and preventing errors.

In addition, the integration will ensure marketers can protect their brands during strategic campaigns, allowing them to monitor partners' email activity so they can ensure partners aren't harming brand reputation by abusing their lists, honor opt-outs in a timely manner and effortlessly maintain CAN-SPAM compliance.

"We are thrilled to offer this integration, which also seamlessly integrates with our Preference Center," said Patrick Asbra, VP of Sales at UnsubCentral. "Alongside CAN-SPAM compliance requirements, advertisers are also looking to protect their brand(s) during strategic campaigns. With UnsubCentral's always expanding automation incentives, we continue to enable scalable solutions for advertisers so they can successfully maintain brand protection while executing their strategies throughout the email marketing arena in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible."

To learn more about how to take advantage of this integration to easily sync list data between solutions, contact support@unsubcentral.com.

