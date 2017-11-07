Cambium Networks Recognizes the Heroes of Wireless Connectivity around the World

Connectivity Hero Awards Honor Those Who Are Changing Lives through Wireless Connectivity

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the first recipients of the company's Connectivity Hero Award. Launched this year, the award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in the lives of people and improved communities through their efforts to extend wireless connectivity and connect the unconnected.

"While Wi-Fi is well known for the positive outcomes it provides many businesses - the Connectivity Hero Award winners are shedding much needed light on the role of wireless networks in humanitarian and charitable efforts," said Nolan Greene, senior research analyst, IDC. "These Connectivity Heroes identified critical needs and used wireless networks to provide transformative services that build community, provide educational opportunities, and literally save lives."

"With more than three billion people still not connected to the internet, there are many opportunities for visionary leaders who are charting exactly how to connect the unconnected. Many people are making such a difference right now," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "It is right to also recognize the individuals who first saw the need and took personal action to step out of their comfort zone and make the connectivity change happen."

The Connectivity Hero Awards are presented to four visionary people each calendar quarter, and one annual award. Honorees receive a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choosing and are featured on the Cambium Networks website. The first annual winner for 2017 will be announced in January 2018 and will receive an additional $5,000 to contribute to a charity of their choice.

Connectivity Hero Award winners for the third quarter of 2017 are:

Jay Dearhouse , Semper WiFi - "We are a collaboration of Marine Corps. veterans who felt that the timing was right to take a leap and attempt our own network on the Kahnawake reservation. We are proud to provide connectivity to people who have been demanding it for several years and hope to add more towns and villages that need high-speed bandwidth in the near future." Dearhouse's designated charity is the Kahnawake Youth Center, which provides a safe place for young people to play and socialize.

- "We are a collaboration of Marine Corps. veterans who felt that the timing was right to take a leap and attempt our own network on the Kahnawake reservation. We are proud to provide connectivity to people who have been demanding it for several years and hope to add more towns and villages that need high-speed bandwidth in the near future." Dearhouse's designated charity is the Kahnawake Youth Center, which provides a safe place for young people to play and socialize. Evert Bopp , Disaster Tech Lab (DTL) - "Disaster Tech Lab, an Ireland -based NGO specializing in providing internet access in disaster zones. We were contacted by the UNHCR with the request to provide internet access to refugee camps to be established in Greece to connect more than 400,000 refugees." Bopp's designated charity is DTL, which also provides connectivity in the wake of hurricane disasters.

- "Disaster Tech Lab, an -based NGO specializing in providing internet access in disaster zones. We were contacted by the UNHCR with the request to provide internet access to refugee camps to be established in to connect more than 400,000 refugees." Bopp's designated charity is DTL, which also provides connectivity in the wake of hurricane disasters. Juan Javier Marriott , Consulnetworks S. A. - "Our company donated internet service to connect a local school." Mr. Marriott's designated charity is the Colegio San Gabriel Fundesia, which created four schools in Cauca and Cali in Colombia that serve more than 2,100 children in extreme poverty and rescue them from violence.

- "Our company donated internet service to connect a local school." Mr. Marriott's designated charity is the Colegio San Gabriel Fundesia, which created four schools in Cauca and in that serve more than 2,100 children in extreme poverty and rescue them from violence. Tsering G. Sherpa, EverestLink - "We establish smart communities in the rural Himalayan regions of Nepal and connect schools and communities in rugged and remote terrain. The whole community benefits from this connectivity." Sherpa's charity is to improve the education of destitute children in the Himalayan area.

Nominations for the next round of Connectivity Hero Awards are open and can be submitted online.

