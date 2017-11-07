International Medical Group Demonstrates Commitment to UAE by Obtaining Consultancy License, Opening Office in Dubai

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International Medical Group(IMG, a leader in international private medical insurance (IPMI) and global assistance since 1990, has obtained its consultancy license and opened an office in Dubai, demonstrating its commitment to the UAE.

IMG has been active in the region since 2007, and has worked with RAK Insurance for the previous two years to offer innovative and customised IPMI solutions.

IMG's work in the UAE has led the company to further invest in the region. Now operating as IMG Insurance Consultancy LLC, IMG is one of few IPMI companies in the UAE to have obtained a consultancy license with LLC status.

"Our commitment to the UAE has strengthened through obtaining this license," said Paul Gordon, general manager of IMG Insurance Consultancy. "We can better serve our international customers and those living and working in the UAE, across all seven emirates. Additionally, we now have dedicated and experienced staff located in Dubai, who can help individuals and businesses within the UAE find medical insurance solutions."

The UAE population is an eclectic mix of nationals and expatriates from across the globe and in order to serve all those living in the region, IMG will be providing a full line of international medical insurance products and associated services.

IMG has also launched the IMG Member Care Programme, which is a unique proposition for the region. Through this programme, IMG customers will have access to key health care tools, including:

Ask A Doctor online chat service

Call A Doctor telephone service

IMG Preferred Dental Network

Second opinion services

The programme is designed to provide top-of-the-line service to both individuals and employers for nearly all of their health care needs. Combined with IMG's top-tier IPMI benefits, the programme offers a comprehensive international health care solution for the UAE.

"In the constantly changing health care industry, innovation is essential in order to meet the unique needs of our international clients," said President and CEO Brian Barwick. "With nearly 30 years of experience delivering customised IPMI solutions, we are committed to serving as a health partner for individuals, families and businesses in the UAE."

To learn more, please visit www.imglobal.com/uae.

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group(IMG, a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596976/IMG_Logo_2016_TM_Logo.jpg