DKNY's First-ever Smartwatch, DKNY MINUTE, Now Available

Emily Ratajkowski is the face of the brand's Fall 2017 campaign and newest fashion-forward hybrid smartwatch

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DKNY is proud to announce the launch of its first ever line of wearables, DKNY MINUTE hybrid smartwatches, now available starting at $155. A dynamic synthesis of style and tech links the latest hybrid smartwatch technology with a classic DKNY watch style for the always-connected modern woman's wardrobe. It's the watch that keeps you in check and on track with smartphone notifications, activity tracking and features that allow you to control your music, ring your phone, or take a picture with the push of a button.

Emily Ratajkowski, the face of the brand's Fall 2017 campaign, is featured wearing DKNY MINUTE, and defines what it means to be a woman in the modern world. Fashion forward and confident, Ratajkowski is one of many modern women who needs a watch that enables her fast-paced lifestyle and seamlessly integrates into her wardrobe.

With the ability to sync to your smartphone via Bluetooth and a dedicated smartwatch app, DKNY MINUTE offers the following features:

CHECK IT: Smartphone Notifications - Vibration patterns and watch hand movements alert you of incoming calls, texts, and app notifications

Merging desirable designs with creative functionality for the DKNY woman on-the-go, DKNY MINUTE hybrid smartwatches are available in three distinct looks. Silver, gold, and rose gold-tone cases are paired with black or white leather straps, or a red quilted strap, and each style is accompanied with a interchangeable quilted pinstripe silicone strap. Prices range between $155-$175 USD. The DKNY MINUTE hybrid smartwatch line is available now on DKNY.com, and in select boutiques and department stores.

