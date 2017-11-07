World's Newest Road-Ready Vehicles, Services, Technologies And Concepts To Be Unveiled At Automobility LA' Nov. 27 - 30

Global Vehicle Debuts by BMW Group, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota and Startups

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show announced today that it will host 35 press conferences over the course of AutoMobility LA', the first true trade show for the new transportation sector, taking place Nov. 27-30, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Media and industry professionals from around the world will be able to see more than 60 global and North American debut vehicles at the show.

AutoMobility LA will once again become the stage for American, Asian and European auto manufacturers to unveil their latest road-ready vehicles and concepts across all categories. Premium brands are making a major push with BMW Group, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volvo all preparing to make important unveilings and announcements. BMW Group alone is slated to host nine reveals during its press conference - eight cars and one motorcycle - including two world premieres. Porsche has confirmed that it will host the global reveal of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo at AutoMobility LA; in addition, the German automaker will have three more sports cars making their international debut.

The Mercedes-Benz CLS and Jeep Wrangler are among more than 30 vehicles confirmed to make their global debut at AutoMobility LA, while Hyundai's Kona and Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross will make their first North American appearances. Toyota and Lexus are both slated to bring a global vehicle premiere, and Toyota will make an additional announcement at AutoMobility LA focusing on a new hydrogen infrastructure project.

A reflection of the rapidly-changing landscape of the automotive sector, this year's AutoMobility LA press conference schedule includes rising startups from Los Angeles and beyond such as Ampere, Arcimoto, REDSPACE and more who will debut production and concept vehicles alongside well-known manufacturers that have led the industry for decades.

Following up on last year's hit Star Wars-themed debut of the Rogue, Nissan will host two press conferences at AutoMobility LA this year - the first will unveil its newest entry into the CUV segment in the U.S., while the second takes the brand back to a galaxy, far, far away and will feature a dramatic family of vehicles inspired by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Additionally, Chevrolet will have both global and North American debuts on display at the show, while legendary American manufacturer Saleen Automotive will celebrate the global reveal of its latest vehicle, which is a result of lessons learned over 35 years of car tuning, manufacturing and racing.

"We have a packed schedule at AutoMobility LA this year and are excited with what the automakers are bringing," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "There's a focus on electric powertrains from both established brands and newcomers to the automotive scene. As the transportation ecosystem continues to evolve, we are happy that AutoMobility LA remains a top spot for global reveals of vehicles and new tech."

As the technology and transportation industries continue to converge with an emphasis on electrification and autonomy, automakers are further expanding their participation in AutoMobility LA beyond debuting and showcasing their new vehicles. BMW Group will deliver the opening keynote at the AutoMobility LA Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Porsche Consulting is participating as a judge in the 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups Competition and will help to select the winnerbased on the potential impact on daily transportation. Hyundai is exhibiting inside the Technology Pavilion and making a technology-focused announcement, in addition to its showcase and vehicle unveiling in South Hall. Additionally, Designworks, A BMW Group Company, is participating as a speaker in AutoMobility LA's Design & Developer Program.

Following AutoMobility LA, all of this year's debut vehicles will be on display at the 2017 LA Auto Show (open to the public December 1-10).

