PathoQuest, a life sciences leader focused on improving pathogen detection in biological samples, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to establish the company's proprietary iDTECT Blood test within MSK's microbiology lab and to compare the test with standard testing methods utilized to identify microorganisms responsible for infections in patients presenting with febrile neutropenia. iDTECT Blood is the only CE-IVD NGS-based test which offers a culture-free, agnostic metagenomic approach to improving the breadth of pathogen detection. PathoQuest's proprietary sample-to-report process provides microbiologists and clinicians an improved method for detecting bacteria and viruses in blood samples from immunocompromised patients with suspected infections.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Memorial Sloan Kettering, one of the leading cancer centers in the world, to further validate our iDTECT Blood test," stated Jean-Francois Brepson, PathoQuest's CEO. "This study will add to the clinical evidence we have accumulated to date which demonstrates the improved ability to identify bacteria and virus from blood samples using next-generation sequencing technology in combination with our proprietary iDTECT Blood sample preparation process and bioinformatics solution."

"The identification of microorganisms in immunocompromised patients who present with a suspicion of infection represents a diagnostic challenge since standard microbiological testing methodologies are often not timely or effective," stated Yi-Wei Tang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Clinical Microbiology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University. "This collaboration will enable the identification of bacteria and viruses responsible for infections and aligns with our mission to improve the quality of care for patients."

PathoQuest, a spin out of Institut Pasteur, is a life sciences company offering a game changing metagenomics approach to improving pathogen detection in biological samples. PathoQuest's technology combines a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform and a proprietary sample preparation process which is applicable to several types of samples with a proprietary pathogen genome sequence database and automated analysis pipeline. The company's solution provides microbiologists and clinicians with a comprehensive analysis covering all known clinically relevant human pathogens.

PathoQuest has developed iDTECT Blood Test, the first and only clinical CE IVD metagenomic test in infectious disease. Using a single blood sample, the test provides clinicians and microbiologists with an improved method for detecting pathogens, particularly for immunocompromised patients with suspected infections. This new molecular diagnostic test should improve antibiotic stewardship and lead to better patient care through precision medicine.

Based on the company's technological platform, PathoQuest also offers biopharmaceutical companies a disruptive approach to secure production of biologics like vaccines and recombinant proteins. PathoQuest's solution is currently being utilized by several major biopharma companies for this purpose.

