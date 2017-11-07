Paulo Rosado joins Al Gore, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield

OutSystems CEO and Founder Paulo Rosado will be sharing his vision for digital transformation, mobility, and low-code development at Web Summit, the largest tech conference in the world. Rosado joins an impressive list of leaders including Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, France's Former President François Hollande, and UN Secretary General António Guterres, among others.

Web Summit hosts 60,000 attendees from around the world. This is the second year in a row that Web Summit will be held in Lisbon, confirming the Portuguese capital as a growing tech hub.

"It's great to have Web Summit happening right here in Portugal, where we founded OutSystems 16 years ago. Events like Web Summit prove that there's amazing technology being created in this corner of Europe," stated Rosado.

Rosado will speak on November 8 on the SaaS Monster stage at 11:40 a.m. GMT. In addition, OutSystems has a booth in Pavilion 1.

About Web Summit

Web Summit started as a simple idea in 2010: Let's connect the technology community with all industries, both old and new. It seemed to resonate. Web Summit has grown to become the "largest technology conference in the world." No conference has ever grown so large so fast. But we also pride ourselves in organizing the "best technology conference on the planet."

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems. Explore careers at OutSystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006018/en/

Contacts:

OutSystems (US)

Ann Conrad, +404-994-2614

ann.conrad@outsystems.com

or

Katelyn Campbell, +617-502-4300

outsystems@pancomm.com

or

Catia Gil (Portugal), +351 213 026 150

catia.gil@corpcom.pt