ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is pleased to announce its second team naming Fraser Valley Professional Basketball Club (team name to be chosen at a later date) just one week after announcing Guelph, Ontario as its first territory. The Abbotsford Centre, a multi-purpose venue committed to serving as a leading Canadian sports & entertainment facility is proud to work with the CEBL's Launch Committee in bringing professional basketball to the Fraser Valley region in British Columbia. The team will appoint a Director of Operations in the coming weeks, after which the organization will begin connecting with its host communities.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is a domestic professional men's basketball league with teams located across Canada. The CEBL will provide sports fans with a premium entertainment option while also allowing players, coaches and other stakeholders the opportunity to engage in the sport of basketball at the highest level. The CEBL will operate in accordance with the player and referee standards set by Canada Basketball, the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. The league will proudly adhere to the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules and regulations. For updates and more information, please visit www.cebl.ca.

