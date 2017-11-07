OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Nathalie Dorval, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvie Courtemanche as the CBSC's new Chair. The appointment is effective as of January 2nd, 2018.

"Sylvie is well known to all industry stakeholders and has over 25 years' experience in the broadcasting industry and in the public sector. Ms. Courtemanche is well acquainted with all aspects of our industry and understands the importance of broadcast standards and the key role the CBSC has played over the last 25 years in the interpretation and application of the CAB's broadcast codes.", said Nathalie Dorval.

"We selected an individual who would continue to build on the accomplishments of the CBSC," she added. "Sylvie is uniquely qualified to understand the importance of effective and credible self-regulation." The Appointment was made, following the recent announcement by Andree Noel of her plan to retire after more than 6 years as CBSC's Chair. The CAB wishes to acknowledge Andree's terrific stewardship of the CBSC and we wish her well in her retirement.

"I am delighted to join the CBSC and to have the opportunity to assume the challenging role of Chair," said Ms. Courtemanche.

Ms. Courtemanche joins the CBSC from Corus Entertainment Inc. where she was the prime senior executive on both regulatory matters and government relations. Ms. Courtemanche has held a variety of senior executive roles in the industry including Executive Vice President, Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Canadian Association of Broadcasters and key regulatory and policy positions in the private industry. She also provided services to both public and private organizations from her consulting practice related to broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada. Ms Courtemanche was also Legal Counsel at the CRTC for several years working on a number of key policy and licensing hearings. Ms. Courtemanche has held numerous roles on a variety of industry boards including Chair of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and Chair of the Radio Starmaker Fund.

The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council (CBSC) is an independent, non-governmental organization created by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) to administer standards established by its members, Canada's private broadcasters. The CBSC's membership includes more than 825 private sector radio stations, television stations and discretionary services from across Canada, programming in English, French and third languages.

The CAB is the national voice of Canada's private broadcasters, representing the vast majority of Canadian programming services, including private radio, television stations and discretionary services.

