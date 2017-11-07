The term of Brendan Francis Murphy as a Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi was extended.



Brendan Francis Murphy's term as a member of Supervisory Council was extended by another two-year period until 28.10.2019.



Brendan Francis Murphy was appointed by the United Utilities Group to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi first on 27.10.2011. He does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.



Eliis Vennik Head of Communications Tallinna Vesi (+372) 626 2275 Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee