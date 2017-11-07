German PV developer BayWa r.e. has completed an 86 kW PV + storage project, which will power irrigation equipment for farmers in Zambia. The project marks Baywa r.e.'s first entrance on to the African continent, where the company says it has significant plans for expansion.

The pilot project is located in the Zambian province of Chisamba, and was planned, financed and installed by Baywa, who handed ownership over to the Agricultural Knowledge and Training Center, a department of Zambia's Ministry of Agriculture.

The plant will supply power for the irrigation of 90,000m² of agricultural land for up to 13 hours at a time. The system features a 160kWg battery storage system, ...

