Ripple News:On Tuesday morning, Ripple extended its gains against Bitcoin without posting much of an overall rise in the Ripple to USD exchange rate. Investors are understandably puzzled as to what this says about the Ripple price prediction for 2018.Let's take a closer look…XRP rose 3.15% against Bitcoin on Tuesday morning, making it the second straight day of gains flowing to altcoin. However, the currency only appreciated 0.88% against the U.S. dollar.Why the discrepancy? Ripple's trading volumes have the answer...XRP trading volumes registered a 118% increase from Sunday to Monday, rising to $102.2 million from $49.96 million. That.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...