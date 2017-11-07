INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
7 November 2017
Intermediate Capital Group plc - Director Declaration
In accordance with the Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group plc announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a director of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC with effect from 7 November 2017.
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Media Enquiries:
Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917
