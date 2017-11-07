Payment Savvy is Now Offering Next Day Funding for Credit Card and ACH Payment Processing

The New Service Complements Payment Savvy's Next Day Funding for Credit Cards

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / Payment Savvy (mypaymentsavvy.com) is pleased to announce next day funding for credit card and ACH payment processing. Thanks to the new service, Payment Savvy's clients who accept web payments can get their funding in around 24 hours.

To learn more about Payment Savvy and the products and services that the company offers, please visit https://www.mypaymentsavvy.com.

As Eli Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Payment Savvy noted, next day funding for ACH and credit card processing are both mutually beneficial programs for merchants to have at their disposal.

"We understand that clients have to remit funds immediately to their customers, and so we are pleased to offer the next day funding to help ease costs and grow revenues," Smith said, adding that business owners who accept web payments will be pleased to find out that the new service is a vital tool to their company's income.

Even though Payment Savvy only recently began to offer the next day funding service for credit card and ACH payment processing, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with their clients. At the same time, the fact that Payment Savvy has expanded their programs to offer yet another reliable payment processing solution will not surprise their many satisfied clients.

"Since we opened for business in 2010, we have strived to provide our valued clients with innovative payment processing solutions. We recognized that business owners should not have to wait up to the standard 5 days to get their funding, and so we are pleased to have launched a way for them to get their money within a day," Smith said.

About Payment Savvy:

Payment Savvy is a fully integrated payment processing company specializing in medium to high-risk companies - with a strong focus in account receivables and financial management industries. In today's economy, it is critical for companies offer convenient payment solutions to stay competitive in the market. Customers not only prefer to pay with their credit cards, but studies show consumers pay higher balances when credit and debit card processing is an option. Payment Savvy offers a plethora of tools to accept Credit and Debit Cards, as well as ACH Payments. To learn more about Payment Savvy, visit http://www.mypaymentsavvy.com or call (866) 303-2558.

