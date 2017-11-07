Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on November 14, 2017 (at 17:00 UK time) it will host a conference call to discuss the Q3 2017 results.

To participate in the conference please follow the instructions from our websites:

A webcast of the call and the presentation materials will be available on our websites and the webcast will be archived for 30 days:

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

