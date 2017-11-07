Global Automotive Sway Bars Market 2017-2021 - Advancement in Technology, Leading to Reduced Cost of Sway Bars

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Sway Bars Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive sway bars market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Sway Bars Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is proactive Chassis by McLaren. The Proactive Chassis system provides an option for manual adjustment of the roll stiffness via an intelligent computer system. The drawback with normal sway bars is that the stiffness is always present whether it is needed or not. It does this by supporting a stiffer setting heavy cornering and decouples the suspension when traveling in a straight line, which helps optimum wheel function.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advancement in technology, leading to reduced cost of sway bars. The manufacturing and design technology have evolved to provide sustainable and low-cost manufacturing processes. This has led to price reduction in sway bar manufacturing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of active sway bar technology. The future is active suspension systems, and with them, the sway bars will also change. The active sway bars system is an integral part of the suspension design system. The active sway bar technology is priced at a premium of 300% over a physical sway bar price. The technology is in the innovation stage as it has only penetrated the premium luxury vehicles segment. The technology is expected to perform well and grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period. However, it is expected to take about another 10 years to trickle down to standard vehicle segments.
Key vendors
- CARROSSER
- ZF Group
Other prominent vendors
- Sikky
- Hellwig
- Tanabe
- NISMO
- ADDCO
- Megan Racing
- TSL Turton
- Steeda Autosports
- Whiteline
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrfqpb/global_automotive
