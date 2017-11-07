

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is strongly urging Virginia voters to support Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's closely watched gubernatorial race.



In a series of posts to Twitter, Trump also attacked Gillespie's Democratic opponent in the race, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.



'Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He's weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today!' Trump tweeted.



He added, '@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!'



Recent polls have shown a tight race in Virginia, with Northam holding a narrow lead over Gillespie in the latest surveys.



The RealClearPolitics average of recent polls shows Northam leading Gillespie by 47.7 percent to 44.4 percent.



