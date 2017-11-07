Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of organic trace minerals for animal feeds. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advancements in technology. Major players in the industry are highly focused on the introduction of high-end technologies for the development of animal feed products that would provide them with industry competence and higher returns. The mounting technological advancements in the industry are projected to influence the demand for organic trace minerals in a positive direction.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Higher bioavailability rates of organic trace minerals. The market is registering a surge in the replacement of inorganic trace minerals with organic trace minerals for animal feeds, owing to the higher bioavailability of organic trace minerals.
Key vendors
- Alltech
- Balchem
- Kemin Industries
- Novus International
- Pancosma
- Tanke
- Zinpro
Other prominent vendors
- Aliphos
- AZOMITE Mineral Products
- Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft
- Global Animal Products
- Impextraco
- Norel
- Phibro Animal Health
- PREMEX
- Priya Chemicals
- QualiTech
- SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals
- VAMSO BIOTEC
- Wuhan Pharma Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Comparative analysis of organic and inorganic trace minerals
PART 06: Global macroeconomic outlook
- Global livestock industry
- Global meat consumption pattern
- Animal feed industry
PART 07: Global animal feed additives market
- Global animal feed additives market
- Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by livestock
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by livestock
- Global organic trace minerals for cattle feeds market
- Global organic trace minerals for poultry feeds market
- Global organic trace minerals for swine feeds market
- Global organic trace minerals for other animal feeds market
PART 09: Market segmentation by metal
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by metal
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by manganese
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by zinc
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by copper
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by iron
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by others
PART 10: Market segmentation by type of chelate
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by type of chelate
PART 11: Geographical segmentation
- Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by geography
- Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in Europe
- Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in APAC
- Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in North America
- Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in ROW
PART 12: Key leading countries
- Developed economies
- Emerging economies
PART 13: Decision framework
PART 14: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: Market trends
- Advancements in technology
- Rising use of water-soluble organic feed additives
- Increasing usage of organic trace minerals in poultry layer diets
- Vendors launching support services
- Development in medicated feed
- Rising demand for veterinary experts
PART 16: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Key market vendors
- Other prominent vendors
- Key suppliers and distributors
- Major organic trace minerals for animal feed premixes
PART 17: Key vendor analysis
- Alltech
- Balchem
- Kemin Industries
- NOVUS INTERNATIONAL
- Pancosma
- Tanke
- Zinpro
PART 18: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vv697k/global_organic
