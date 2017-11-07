Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of organic trace minerals for animal feeds. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advancements in technology. Major players in the industry are highly focused on the introduction of high-end technologies for the development of animal feed products that would provide them with industry competence and higher returns. The mounting technological advancements in the industry are projected to influence the demand for organic trace minerals in a positive direction.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Higher bioavailability rates of organic trace minerals. The market is registering a surge in the replacement of inorganic trace minerals with organic trace minerals for animal feeds, owing to the higher bioavailability of organic trace minerals.



Key vendors

Alltech

Balchem

Kemin Industries

Novus International



Pancosma

Tanke

Zinpro

Other prominent vendors

Aliphos

AZOMITE Mineral Products

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft

Global Animal Products

Impextraco

Norel

Phibro Animal Health

PREMEX

Priya Chemicals

QualiTech

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals

VAMSO BIOTEC

Wuhan Pharma Chemical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Value chain analysis

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Comparative analysis of organic and inorganic trace minerals

PART 06: Global macroeconomic outlook

Global livestock industry

Global meat consumption pattern

Animal feed industry

PART 07: Global animal feed additives market

Global animal feed additives market

Five forces analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by livestock

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by livestock

Global organic trace minerals for cattle feeds market

Global organic trace minerals for poultry feeds market

Global organic trace minerals for swine feeds market

Global organic trace minerals for other animal feeds market

PART 09: Market segmentation by metal

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by metal

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by manganese

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by zinc

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by copper

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by iron

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by others

PART 10: Market segmentation by type of chelate

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by type of chelate

PART 11: Geographical segmentation

Global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market by geography

Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in Europe

Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in APAC

Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in North America

Organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in ROW

PART 12: Key leading countries

Developed economies

Emerging economies

PART 13: Decision framework



PART 14: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: Market trends

Advancements in technology

Rising use of water-soluble organic feed additives

Increasing usage of organic trace minerals in poultry layer diets

Vendors launching support services

Development in medicated feed

Rising demand for veterinary experts

PART 16: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Key market vendors

Other prominent vendors

Key suppliers and distributors

Major organic trace minerals for animal feed premixes

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

Alltech

Balchem

Kemin Industries

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

Pancosma

Tanke

Zinpro

PART 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vv697k/global_organic



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716