

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Telecom giant BCE (BCE.TO) has agreed to acquire AlarmForce Industries (AF.TO) in a deal valued at $166 million, which the company expects will expand its presence in the connected home space.



'Bell is excited to welcome the AlarmForce team as we pursue the significant growth and innovation opportunities represented by the connected home. It's a natural next step for Bell as one of Canada's most trusted brands in residential services,' George Cope, CEO of BCE, said in a statement.



AlarmForce is said to be one of the largest home and business security companies in Canada with more than 100,000 subscribers. The company provides several services, which includes intrusion and fire/life-safety alarms; home automation services including lighting, climate and lock control systems; and in-home and mobile medical alert systems.



'This transaction validates the hard work that all of our employees have done over the past couple of years to position AlarmForce for future success. In addition, our subscribers can expect to benefit from the breadth of the Bell customer offering across many bundled services,' says Graham Badun, president and CEO of AlarmForce.



BCE's has agreed to pay AlarmForce $16 per share, while AlarmForce shareholders can choose to receive BCE common shares instead of cash, subject to proration, and capped at 49.5% of the total equity value.



The deal requires approval from AlarmForce shareholders and is expected to close in early January 2018.



The purchase price represents a 71% premium to AlarmForce's closing share price of $9.34 on November 6, Monday, and a 70% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price for the period ending November 6.



