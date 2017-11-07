Elemica: Elemica Delivers Predictive Visibility to Global Industrial Supply Chains

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics Drive Supply Chain Excellence and Continuous Improvement

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica (http://www.elemica.com/), the leading Business Network (http://www.elemica.com/supply-chain/) for the process industries, introduces unprecedented new levels of extended end-to-end supply chain visibility with Elemica Pulse, a new solution that provides real-time predictive visibility from customer order to supplier delivery and the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay process.

Elemica Pulse enables companies to have greater ability to satisfy customer service levels, mitigate supply chain risk, and streamline cash collection and payments. Leveraging predictive intelligence, Elemica Pulse uses innovations in machine learning to help predict outcomes and correlate the dynamic influencers on their supply chain anomalies. By measuring the contributing impact, companies then achieve competitive advantage by adding value-added solutions that improve the customer experience while reducing cost to serve.

"While supply chain visibility is not new, the ability to gain deep visibility with embedded predictive analytics is. Gleaning historical data from disparate enterprise systems including the customer, supplier, and logistics providers is what businesses have been needing for a long time," said Rich Katz, Chief Technology Officer of Elemica. "Elemica Pulse is the next generation of visibility, utilizing machine learning to deliver unprecedented end-to-end supply chain visibility."

Most significantly, Elemica Pulse features the Elemica Reality Check . As the Elemica Business Network captures event and transaction data across the entire network, it creates a critical mass of historical business information that is used to generate strategic and actionable insights. For example, if a carrier promises next-day delivery, Elemica Reality Checkanalyzes network data using proprietary algorithms to make an accurate prediction of delivery, alerting users on a high probability of late delivery.

"Today's businesses expect the same customer experience that consumers get from their online vendors with full visibility in real time, regardless of mode," said Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM. "Therefore, the need to convert data into actionable insights is more important than ever, and industry business networks, which enable trading partners to connect, communicate, and collaborate in more scalable and efficient ways, are responding by innovating their platforms with machine learning, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities."

Elemica Pulse:

Provides visibility from end-to-end, allowing all parties to track orders, cash, and status through the entire cycle: order capture, shipment, receipt, invoice, and payment.

Utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more accurate predictions of shipping and delivery dates, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Gives a comprehensive picture of business performance both inside and outside the four walls.

Leverages an easy-to-use, exception-based management dashboard allowing drill down access.

About Elemica

Elemica (http://www.elemica.com/) is the leading Business Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com (http://www.elemica.com/).

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Elemica via Globenewswire

