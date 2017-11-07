Kompli-Global has launched its new digital compliance assistant in New York, within its SaaS-based search platform, Kompli-IQ. Samantha can interact by mail, text or even voice activation to allow analysts to interrogate a database network of the deep web so the analyst can uncover negative news on individuals (including company owners) who may pose regulatory and reputational risks to businesses.

Samantha continually and consistently monitors for all publicly available relevant risk information, often known as "negative information", which includes sanctions and watch-lists, watchdogs, business registrations, regulatory filings and databases, as well as blogs, digital and traditional media.

This helps human managers who might otherwise overlook relevant items or spend days researching before they detect them. Samantha can find and collate this information much more quickly, updating analysts immediately on potential risks. This makes the on-boarding of customers significantly easier for banks and other financial institutions in the US.

Kompli-Global's search platform "Kompli-IQ" provides analysts with the information they need to make better informed, compliant risk decisions. Kompli-IQ cross-references over 500 key 'stem-word' search terms against each target subject to establish any connection with published negative news.

Now supported by Samantha, Kompli-IQ also draws on the local expertise of compliance and regulatory experts from 66 countries covering 158 regions. Companies can subsequently base their risk-based decisions on superior information provided by a powerful combination of human and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in London, Kompli-Global has now expanded to Wall Street, New York. Kompli-Global will assist US businesses in protecting their reputations and ensuring compliance with strict anti-money laundering regulations, helping combat increasingly sophisticated criminal enterprises.

John Davies, Chairman of Kompli-Global, explained: "New York is the logical next step for Kompli-Global. We recognise the increasing regulatory compliance burden in the US, and with stringent new US CDD and AML regulations, businesses need support in carrying out the complex new searches required to ensure compliance."

"It is impossible to keep up with regulatory changes, onboard new clients and monitor existing ones in a cost-effective and efficient way, using only manual searches. Kompli-IQ deploys automated searching to constantly monitor for negative news, which can indicate individuals and organisations that pose a risk and enable a much more thorough and compliant risk assessment, enhanced by our suite of CDD and EDD reports."

On May 11th 2018, FinCEN's Final Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Rule comes into force in the US, bringing with it far-reaching changes to how financial institutions can collect, maintain and act upon beneficial ownership information and conduct customer due diligence.

About Kompli-Global

Kompli-Global is a RegTech enterprise bridging the information gap in an increasingly regulated and digital world. It uses digital technologies to reveal hard-to-detect and suppressed adverse information, facilitating regulatory compliance that may otherwise be time-consuming, expensive and ineffective.

