The "Mining in Russian Federation: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report is a comprehensive research of Mining in Russian Federation.

The first two chapters of the report feature the country profile by giving general information on Russian Federation and by thoroughly studying its economic state (including key macroeconomic indicators and their development trends).

The third chapter covers common business procedures in the country: from starting a project to closing a business. This chapter elucidates the country's fiscal system, existing labour practices, property rights regulation peculiarities and other issues vital for running business in this country.

Further the report analyses Mining in the country. This key chapter tells about main trends in the industry, identifies key market players (including major producers, traders, etc.), and evaluates trade operations within the sector in the recent years.

Related news bulletins update adds the finishing touch to an overview of economic situation in Russian Federation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. RUSSIA: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. Geographical position

1.2. Historical background

1.3. Demography

1.4. Administrative divisions

1.5. Political situation

1.6. Economic situation

1.7. Foreign relations

1.8. Social environment and culture. Cultural differences and their impact on business negotiations

2. RUSSIA: FINANCIAL AND ECONOMICAL PROFILE

2.1. Country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP): historical trends and projection

2.3. Industrial production outlook

2.4. Russia foreign trade

2.2. Current investment climate

2.5. Labor market overview. Current employment state

2.6. Ratings by major rating agencies

3. PECULIARITIES OF DOING BUSINESS IN RUSSIA

3.1. Procedures for starting a business

3.2. Routine for building permits obtaining

3.3. Registration of ownership rights

3.4. Basic terms of providing business loans by banks

3.5. Measures for investments protection

3.6. Tax system

3.7. Foreign trade transactions

3.8. Debt collection

3.9. Business liquidation

4. RUSSIA MINING OVERVIEW

5. RUSSIA ECONOMY NEWS AND ANALYSIS DIGEST

