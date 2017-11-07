John Monarch, Founder of ShipChain, to Speak at the Blockchain World Conference in Bangkok, Thailand

The Conference, Which Will Take Place on December 4, 2017, Will Include a Diverse Lineup of Panel and Keynote Speakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / John Monarch, Founder of ShipChain, is pleased to announce that he will speak at the Blockchain World Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference will take place on December 4, 2017.

To learn more about the upcoming conference and to buy tickets to the event, please check out https://blockchainworldconferences.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Blockchain World Conference will be a "centralized place to discuss decentralization." Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with industry thought leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts.

The event will also feature an international and diverse lineup of panel and keynote speakers who are all eager to share their experience on a wide range of blockchain related topics, including investing, finance, smart contracts, legal issues, and more.

From people who are just learning about the topic of blockchain to experts in the field, the upcoming Blockchain World Conference is certain to have something for everyone.

As CEO and Founder of ShipChain, a blockchain shipping and freight startup that is devoted to fixing common issues in the logistics industry, Monarch is an ideal expert to have onboard as a speaker.

"John's experience in logistics has helped numerous businesses and governments grow effectively, manage their supply chain, and cut costs," the spokesperson noted, adding that he is also a serial entrepreneur with multiple previous ventures, with a background in Physics and Computer Science from Clemson University.

Clients who have worked with Monarch and ShipChain will not be surprised to learn that he was selected to speak at the upcoming conference. Since ShipChain first opened for business, it has earned a stellar reputation for solving some of the biggest problems that are currently facing the logistics industry.

"Our solution at ShipChain requires deep technology, but our vision is quite simple. Imagine a fully integrated system across the entire supply chain, from the moment it leaves the factory to delivering the finished product to the customer's doorstep - federated in trustless, transparent blockchain contracts," the spokesperson said.

"This is ShipChain, the future of shipping."

About John Monarch:

John Monarch is the CEO of ShipChain, a blockchain shipping and freight company working to solve many problems in the logistics industry. Additionally, John works as the CEO and Founder of Direct Outbound, a shipping and fulfillment company. Learn more about John by visiting his website at https://www.johnmonarch.com/.

