sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.11.2017 | 16:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Robotic Platform with Software for Intraoperative Procedures

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global advanced x-ray visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Advanced X-ray visualization systems are the products, which provide precise imaging and perfect visualization results. The use of these high-end products helps in eliminating the need for repositioning of the patient's body parts or organs that need to be screened. The market is classified into 2D/3D systems (includes hybrid 2D/3D X-ray systems and standalone 3D X-ray systems) and 3D/4D systems (3D X-ray systems that are compatible with 4D software and 4D X-ray systems).

The development of a 4D dynamic functional lung imaging method for the study of breathing lungs by Monash researcher from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering had won the 2013 Australian Synchrotron Stephen Wilkins Thesis Medal.

According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of hybrid modalities. The use of 2D (planar) X-ray imaging helps in rapid imaging of bone changes in vivo or ex vivo. This technology can be applied for the detection and progression of bone metastasis. Planar X-ray also allows for evaluation of joint changes and bone degradation in rheumatoid arthritis and visualization of medical systems at a throughput that is not possible with other technologies. Within a limited time, this imaging technology can capture and visualize a planar image. This high throughput can also be used for skeletal phenotype screening.

Market trends

  • New entrants in market
  • Adoption of robotic platform with software for intraoperative procedures
  • Focus on cloud computing

Key vendors

  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • 4Dx
  • BCL X-Ray
  • Carestream Health
  • Corin
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Elekta
  • EOS imaging
  • FEI
  • FUJIFILM
  • Hologic
  • KaVo
  • Morita
  • NewTom
  • North Star Imaging
  • Perkin Elmer
  • PLANMECA
  • Renishaw
  • Stryker
  • Toshiba Medical Systems
  • VILLA SISTEMI MEDICAL/ Villa Radiology Systems
  • XRE

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Geographical Segmentation

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqxx8l/global_advanced

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire