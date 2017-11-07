Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Robotic Platform with Software for Intraoperative Procedures

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global advanced x-ray visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Advanced X-ray visualization systems are the products, which provide precise imaging and perfect visualization results. The use of these high-end products helps in eliminating the need for repositioning of the patient's body parts or organs that need to be screened. The market is classified into 2D/3D systems (includes hybrid 2D/3D X-ray systems and standalone 3D X-ray systems) and 3D/4D systems (3D X-ray systems that are compatible with 4D software and 4D X-ray systems).



The development of a 4D dynamic functional lung imaging method for the study of breathing lungs by Monash researcher from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering had won the 2013 Australian Synchrotron Stephen Wilkins Thesis Medal.



According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of hybrid modalities. The use of 2D (planar) X-ray imaging helps in rapid imaging of bone changes in vivo or ex vivo. This technology can be applied for the detection and progression of bone metastasis. Planar X-ray also allows for evaluation of joint changes and bone degradation in rheumatoid arthritis and visualization of medical systems at a throughput that is not possible with other technologies. Within a limited time, this imaging technology can capture and visualize a planar image. This high throughput can also be used for skeletal phenotype screening.



Market trends

New entrants in market

Adoption of robotic platform with software for intraoperative procedures

Focus on cloud computing



Key vendors

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

4Dx

BCL X-Ray

Carestream Health

Corin

Dentsply Sirona

Elekta

EOS imaging

FEI

FUJIFILM

Hologic

KaVo

Morita

NewTom

North Star Imaging

Perkin Elmer

PLANMECA

Renishaw

Stryker

Toshiba Medical Systems

VILLA SISTEMI MEDICAL/ Villa Radiology Systems

XRE



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



