Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Robotic Platform with Software for Intraoperative Procedures

The "Global Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global advanced x-ray visualization systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced x-ray visualization systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Advanced X-ray visualization systems are the products, which provide precise imaging and perfect visualization results. The use of these high-end products helps in eliminating the need for repositioning of the patient's body parts or organs that need to be screened. The market is classified into 2D/3D systems (includes hybrid 2D/3D X-ray systems and standalone 3D X-ray systems) and 3D/4D systems (3D X-ray systems that are compatible with 4D software and 4D X-ray systems).
The development of a 4D dynamic functional lung imaging method for the study of breathing lungs by Monash researcher from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering had won the 2013 Australian Synchrotron Stephen Wilkins Thesis Medal.
According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of hybrid modalities. The use of 2D (planar) X-ray imaging helps in rapid imaging of bone changes in vivo or ex vivo. This technology can be applied for the detection and progression of bone metastasis. Planar X-ray also allows for evaluation of joint changes and bone degradation in rheumatoid arthritis and visualization of medical systems at a throughput that is not possible with other technologies. Within a limited time, this imaging technology can capture and visualize a planar image. This high throughput can also be used for skeletal phenotype screening.
Market trends
- New entrants in market
- Adoption of robotic platform with software for intraoperative procedures
- Focus on cloud computing
Key vendors
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens
Other prominent vendors
- 4Dx
- BCL X-Ray
- Carestream Health
- Corin
- Dentsply Sirona
- Elekta
- EOS imaging
- FEI
- FUJIFILM
- Hologic
- KaVo
- Morita
- NewTom
- North Star Imaging
- Perkin Elmer
- PLANMECA
- Renishaw
- Stryker
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- VILLA SISTEMI MEDICAL/ Villa Radiology Systems
- XRE
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
