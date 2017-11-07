

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple has been using Channel Island Jersey as a tax haven, revealed International Consortium of Investigative Journalists through Paradise papers.



The company had to pay a huge fine as the European Union Competition commission took action against undue advantage enjoyed by Apple in Ireland by utilizing favorable tax laws. This has reportedly forced Apple to find a new tax home in Jersey. The paradise papers has reported that Appleby law-firm has helped the company to set tax strategies.



In a statement, Apple claimed that the change it made in its corporate structure in 2015 was to preserve its tax payments to the United States and not to reduce its taxes anywhere else. The company said it would follow the laws and if the system changes it will comply and further said it would support efforts toward comprehensive international tax reform.



The iPhone producer said it is the largest taxpayer in the world and has paid over $35 billion in corporate income taxes in the last three years. The statement said that Apple's worldwide effective tax rate is 24.6 percent, higher than the average for U.S. multinationals.



