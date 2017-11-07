Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) increases its presence in the blockchain sector with the appointment of strategist Alexander H. Perkins to its advisory board. With this appointment, Glance has now added four fintech experts to its team in the last month.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_zd7h6tdm/Glance-Technologies-CSEGET-has-appointed-strategist-Alexander-H-Perkins-to-its-advisory-board

Alexander H. Perkins stated: "I am incredibly excited to join Glance's Board of Advisors. I am impressed by GlancePay's technology as well as its leadership, and believe it is a perfect candidate for tokenization. Blockchain is precipitating fundamental change in the financial services industry, and I firmly believe that the team at Glance Technologies is well ahead of the curve and will become a dominant player in the payment processing space."

Mr. Perkins, a Robert A. Day Scholar, with a Masters in Finance from Claremont McKenna College, is a blockchain advisor and fintech consultant with expertise in initial coin offerings (ICOs). He is presently a fintech consultant at Uptick Growth, where he advises clients on the ICO process, including investor relations, media strategy, private placements, corporate strategy, and governance.

Mr. Perkins has served as an Advisor and Vice President of Strategy for Humaniq, a blockchain company which hosted a successful ICO in early 2017, which is working to deliver banking services to the 2 billion "unbanked" globally. Previously, Mr. Perkins was an Associate at Deep Knowledge Ventures, a London-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in fintech/blockchain companies and biotech companies, where he oversaw the firm's blockchain/fintech deal flow. For more information about his extensive background in the fintech sector, please refer to Glance's latest news release.

Glance Pay, a subsidiary of Glance Technologies, has developed a mobile payment system, consisting of proprietary technology, which includes a number of user apps, currently available for free downloads in Apple and Android formats. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, offering targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, social media marketing, and custom rewards programs.

The company plans to launch a new cryptocurrency giving customers the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency rewards every time they use the Glance Pay app to make a payment.

Angela Griffin, CTO of Glance, recently stated: "We believe that there is an enormous potential for cryptocurrencies to change the payments and rewards landscape. We are excited to leverage blockchain technology to disrupt the global payments industry with our proven mobile payment and anti-fraud technologies."

Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness, wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial, Active Pay Distribution and Euro Asia Pay Holdings.

Glance shares are trading at $1.19, and with 123 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $146 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com