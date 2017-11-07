The "Amines Market in France: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report presents analysis of amines market in France.
Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in France
- Amines market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FRANCE PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors
2. AMINES MARKET IN FRANCE
2.1. Overview of amines market
2.2. Producers of amines in France, including contact details and product range
2.2.1. Producers of melamine
2.2.2. Producers of aniline
2.2.3. Producers of other amines
3. FRANCE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AMINES
3.1. Export and import of amines net: volume, structure, dynamics
3.2. Export and import of melamine: volume, structure, dynamics
3.3. Export and import of aniline: volume, structure, dynamics
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FRANCE
5. AMINES CONSUMERS IN FRENCH MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Amines in France
5.2. Amines consumers in France
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khg5k9/amines_market_in
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006199/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Chemicals