

7(th) November 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Acquisition of Commercial Property Investment



Further to the Company's announcement on the 3(rd) May 2017, the Directors of Etaireia are pleased to announce that the Company has completed the acquisition of the two modern office buildings at Whitehouse Office Park, Peterlee, County Durham.



The purchase price of £1,125,000 has been satisfied by the issue of 600,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.01p each, at a price of 0.1p per new ordinary share and £525,000 cash consideration. The cash consideration has been deferred for 12 months.



The office buildings represent a combined area of approximately 58,000 sq.ft. of space and the ground floor of 2A representing approximately 14,500 sq ft is currently occupied by NHS who have recently signed a new 6 year lease (expires 31/03/2023) producing a rental income of £65,979 p.a. The remaining approximate 43,500 sq ft of office space is currently being marketed at a similar pro rata rental level that has already created interest and the Company is optimistic that the remaining vacant space will be let in the near future.



Until the deferred cash payment is paid, the Company has agreed to assign 75% of the rental income to the vendors that will be directly offset against the deferred sum.



Following the issue of the new shares above, the issued share capital of the Company will increase to 2,467,949,955 ordinary shares of 0.01p each. The new ordinary shares shall rank pari passu wih the Company's existing ordinary shares. Taxspecialefx (Peterlee) LLP (the vendor) will hold 24.31% interest in the company's shares.



Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The 600,000,000 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market on 8(th) November 2017



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 079 1756 5565 Baron Bloom, Chairman



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



