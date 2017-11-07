Roche receives FDA approval for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to identify lung cancer patients eligible for treatment with Roche's ALECENSA (alectinib)

- The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay(1) companion diagnostic is now indicated as an aid in identifying lung cancer patients eligible for treatment with three unique medicines.

- It is estimated that more than 222,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounting for 85 percent of all lung cancers.(2)

- ALK - anaplastic lymphoma kinase - is an important biomarker found in NSCLC. Its detection and inhibition can help shrink tumors in some ALK-positive patients.

TUCSON, Arizona, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX:RHHBY) today announced it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for treatment with the Roche medicine ALECENSA(alectinib). The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay is the only test FDA-approved as a companion diagnostic for ALECENSA.

"We are very excited about the companion diagnostic label expansion for the ALK (D5F3) assay. This immunohistochemistry assay will deliver critical information on treatment options for non-small cell lung cancer patients," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "The ability to identify ALK-positive patients very quickly with a simple IHC test ensures that more patients can benefit from targeted therapy."

The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay has been shown in studies to identify more patients that will benefit from an anti-ALK target therapy than fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) testing.3,4,5,6 The VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay is available for use on the Roche BenchMark XT or BenchMark ULTRA IHC/ISH slide staining systems.7

About the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay

VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay is intended for the qualitative detection of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) tissue stained with a BenchMark XT or BenchMark ULTRA automated staining instrument. It is indicated as an aid in identifying patients eligible for treatment with XALKORI(crizotinib), ZYKADIA(ceritinib) or ALECENSA(alectinib).

This product should be interpreted by a qualified pathologist in conjunction with histological examination, relevant clinical information and proper controls.

This product is intended for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use. For more information, visit ALKIHC.com.

About ALECENSA

For more information on ALECENSA (alectinib), visit www.alecensa.com.

1This product is intended for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use.

2American Cancer Society.

Approximately 60 percent of lung cancer diagnoses in the United States are made when the disease is in the advanced stages. Approximately 5 percent of people with NSCLC in the United States are ALK positive. ALK-positive NSCLC is often found in younger people who have a light or non-smoking history.

