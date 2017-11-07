HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Pioneer Landscape Centers, remodeling 30 stores in Colorado and Arizona to attract homeowners and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that its locations in Gilbert and Chandler, Arizona have been newly renovated and are hosting grand re-opening celebrations the weekend of November 11-12.

During the grand re-opening celebrations, both stores will host local radio personalities from 10 a.m.-noon and a barbeque from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors can enjoy face painting, crafts and special discounts on purchases all weekend. Current and former military personnel will receive additional discounts. Store hours during the grand re-opening weekend are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

"These two expansive and newly remodeled landscape centers in Arizona showcase what we believe is the preeminent and most innovative and consumer-centric retail concept in the landscape materials industry," said CEO Sagi Cohen. "Contractors remain a top priority, but we're remodeling all of our locations to better appeal to homeowners and DIY enthusiasts in an exciting and family-friendly retail environment. Simply put, we want to provide the fastest, most competitively priced and pleasant shopping experience for anyone looking for landscape supplies."

Product highlights include: artificial turf, outdoor lighting, paver systems, natural stones, mulch and soil. Homeowners will also discover a large outdoor Pioneer Marketplace and Inspiration Center featuring the most popular hardscape and landscape products in the area, from decorative rocks and boulders to fire pits and planters, and discounts of up to 50 percent on some of Pioneer's most popular products in a Manager's Special section.

New electric carts allow Pioneer experts to offer their expertise and answer questions while touring homeowners through the distribution center. For contractors, a new "Fast Lane" will significantly reduce the time it takes to order, pay for, and load materials. As the owner and operator of 23 quarries and a fleet of nearly 200 trucks, Pioneer eliminates the middle man and provides unmatched choices.

"Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts who visit our remodeled stores are going to discover what contractors have known for decades," added Cohen. "We carry the largest, most affordable product assortment in the industry, much bigger than any other DIY or big box store, and also provide more attentive customer service."

In addition to a re-imagined retail approach that increases convenience and choice for homeowners and contractors, the company's transformation includes a recent name change from Pioneer Sand to Pioneer Landscape Centers, modernized logos and branding featuring bright and vibrant blues and an updated website with increased emphasis on delivering a preeminent customer experience.

With the grand re-opening of these two stores Pioneer has now transformed 6 of its 30 landscape centers and expects to complete the company-wide remodeling effort in early 2018.

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer has become the leading distributor of hardscaping materials in the western United States. With 30 retail locations across Arizona and Colorado and 23 quarries, no other landscape materials company is better suited to crafting outdoor lifestyles for everyone -- from homeowners to contractors.

Every Pioneer location is tailored such that any person can come away with great ideas to help them imagine and create a personal outdoor paradise of their own. All locations carry over 300 landscape product materials with an extraordinary variety of colors, shapes and sizes. Our top quality products assist contractors and homeowners tackle any size project.

