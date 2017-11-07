SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, and Unity Technologies, creator of the world's most popular creation engine that reaches nearly 3 billion devices worldwide, have partnered to deliver online courses that teach developers how to create interactive 2D and 3D games with Unity.

The first course in the series -- "The Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity" -- is taught by instructor Jonathan Weinberger, who has developed several Unity games for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and various indie game companies. The course, which is available today, provides a comprehensive introduction to Unity and the fundamentals of programming in C#. Additionally, it includes more than 30 interactive challenges, encouraging students to test their knowledge with concepts they learn on Udemy.

"Unity's success depends on the success of our developers and their ability to create rich, high-quality experiences. We are proud to partner with Udemy and give developers the tools and resources they need to realize their potential," said Jessica Lindl, global head of education at Unity Technologies. "As the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, Udemy provides a home for developers to find the necessary courses to create with Unity."

"Partnering with Unity to deliver high-quality learning content is a big step toward helping people everywhere realize their dream of becoming a sought-after developer. We're thrilled to offer authorized courses by Unity that extend learning to so many corners of the world," said Scott Rogers, senior director of content at Udemy.

You can sign up for "The Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity" here. You can download Unity at https://store.unity.com/

