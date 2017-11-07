CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider in the Midwest, today announced the acquisition of DC Trash of Illinois (DCT), an independent waste and recycling collection provider serving 30,000 customers in Chicago's western suburbs. DCT represents LRS' 6th acquisition of a Chicago-area independent waste and recycling company over the last 4 years, as the company expands operations and its geographic service area throughout Illinois.

DCT, founded by Dan Christensen, brings to LRS a track record of outstanding customer service rooted in the company's comprehensive waste and recycling collection and extensive roll-off dumpster rental capabilities. As a result of the acquisition, LRS will add six new residential municipal contracts, a large customer subscriber base, an expansive roll-off service area and commercial waste and recycling services. LRS also will add 40 DCT employees and 30 vehicles to its growing fleet.

In less than five years, LRS has grown annual sales to over $170 million and now counts more than 760 employees across greater Chicagoland. Since 2013, LRS has successfully grown through a combination of strong organic growth coupled with the strategic acquisition of independent waste collection companies. This growth has led to a large regional presence and LRS continues to seek acquisitions in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota and Southwest Michigan.

LRS' Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley heralded the acquisition as another significant milestone in LRS' continuing regional expansion. An expansion driven and fueled by the acquisition of independent, family-owned businesses throughout the greater Chicagoland area.

"Dan (Christensen) and his team have done an outstanding job building DCT into a company recognized for quality and dependable service. We welcome DCT customers to the larger LRS family and look forward to working with DCT as they continue to provide exceptional residential and business waste disposal and recycling services," Handley said. "The companies we acquire share our values, celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit, and in turn, we impart those values into the quality and care our customers expect."

"I am thrilled to join forces with Lakeshore, an independent powerhouse who understands the waste, recycling and sustainability industry better than the larger landfill-centric public companies," said Christensen, who will take over as Regional Vice President at LRS. "I'm excited to introduce to our customers an organization like LRS that shares our passion for great service. Our customers and prospective customers stand to profit from a menu of services previously not available, and as always, they'll be delivered by the same employees who live in and care for our communities."

Handley said DCT will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity serving the Western Suburbs of Chicago. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is the largest private waste company in Illinois, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal to Chicagoland businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates seven Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 760 committed full-time employees. LRS is a recipient of Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on Waste360's 2016 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.3 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

