Cambium Networks Launches Enhanced Solutions for Managed Service Providers

Improving installation, provisioning and management of industrial and enterprise Wi-Fi networks

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

"Managed Service Providers design and operate Wi-Fi connectivity in offices and school districts and in hospitality and retail locations," said Drew Lentz, Co-Founder, Frontera Consulting. "MSPs need solutions like Cambium Networks' cnMaestro to make it easier to plan, design, and operate networks. As Wi-Fi continues to increase in popularity, hospitality, industrial, education and enterprise customers are engaging MSPs to optimize connectivity while they focus on the core business."

"Above all, end customers want Wi-Fi that is consistently available and affordable," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our cnPilot' Wi-Fi and cnMaestro' management system provide the essential tools for MSPs to streamline the design and management of Wi-Fi networks. As MSPs become more proficient, they can scale up their operation and grow their business while offering high-quality connectivity to their clients."

"The time is right for MSPs to address the considerable opportunity presented by unmanaged networks," said Chetan Hebbalae, Senior Director of Product Management, Cambium Networks. "Many small- and medium-size enterprises lack IT staff, and their networks are not keeping up with the latest technology, security threats, or advanced services. The cnMaestro system provides a powerful set of free controller features that are ideal for MSPs."

cnMaestro MSP features include:

Zero touch provisioning

AP monitoring with remote scans

AP layer 2 packet captures

Client monitoring

Ability to group APs by site

Inventory management

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over seven million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.www.cambiumnetworks.com.

