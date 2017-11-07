Leverages the strength of Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics to deliver on its mission of Safeguarding Global Health

Sterigenics International LLC (the "Company") announced today that it has changed its parent company name to Sotera Health LLC. Its three operating companies Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics will continue to maintain their current names. The new parent company name signals a more integrated and holistic customer value proposition as it combines the offerings of three best-in-class companies to better serve customers with a more comprehensive offering of mission-critical services.

The name Sotera was inspired by the Greek goddess of safety, Soteria, and reflects the Company's unwavering commitment to global health. As the global leader in mission-critical services to ensure the safety of healthcare, Sotera Health has 62 facilities in 13 countries and provides rigorous lab services, comprehensive sterilization solutions and a reliable global supply of radioisotopes to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries. The company touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year and serves over 6,000 global customers, including 75% of the top 100 medical device manufacturers.

"Safeguarding Global Health is the cornerstone of our new brand and guides us in what we do each and every day," said Michael B. Petras Jr., CEO of Sotera Health. "It speaks to the breadth of our business and our ability to partner with our customers across their entire product-development lifecycle."

The new brand was developed after an extensive process of in-depth engagement with customers, suppliers, employees and Company leadership. The companies and services under the Sotera Health umbrella are:

Nelson Labs is the industry-leading provider of global lab testing and expert consulting services. Nelson Labs performs over 400 rigorous microbiological and analytical laboratory tests across the medical device, pharmaceutical and tissue industries. The company is regarded as a best-in-class partner with a strong track record of collaborating with customers to solve complex issues. Most recently, the company announced the acquisition of Toxikon Europe, which, in combination with Nelson Labs, will create the leading global extractables and leachables lab testing platform.

Nordion is the leading global provider of mission-critical radioisotopes used for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease. Nordion ensures the reliable supply of Cobalt-60, the primary input to the gamma sterilization process, to the leaders in healthcare, including sister company Sterigenics.

Sterigenics is the leading global provider of comprehensive sterilization solutions that eliminate potential health threats, using the most advanced and reliable medical sterilization techniques available. Sterigenics has deep expertise across Gamma, Ethylene Oxide (EO), Electron Beam (E-beam) and X-ray sterilization.

"Our new brand underscores the customers' recognition of our more expansive partnership as they innovate in an ever-changing and increasingly regulated healthcare world," added Petras. "We look forward to providing them with the same best-in-class service, quality and expertise in a more integrated service offering."

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health LLC, along with its business entities, is the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health. With over 500 years of combined scientific expertise, the company ensures the safety of healthcare by providing mission-critical services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries. Sotera Health operates more than 62 facilities in 13 countries. The company has over 2,800 employees globally and touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year. Sotera Health serves more than 6,000 customers worldwide including 75 of the top 100 medical device manufacturers.

Sotera Health goes to market through its three best-in-class companies Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics - with the mission of ensuring the safety of healthcare each and every day. Nelson Labs, along with recently acquired Toxikon Europe, offers microbiological and analytical testing and consultancy to assist customers in developing and maintaining sterilization solutions in medical devices, tissue/implantable products, and the pharmaceutical and biologics fields. Nordion is the world's largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process as well as medical isotopes used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and cancers. Sterigenics provides comprehensive contract sterilization and ionization solutions for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and high-performance materials industries.

Sotera Health LLC is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Learn more about Sotera Health at soterahealth.com, about Nelson Labs at nelsonlabs.com, about Nordion at nordion.com and about Sterigenics at sterigenics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006174/en/

Contacts:

Dix Eaton

Amy McGahan, 216-241-3027

amcgahan@dix-eaton.com