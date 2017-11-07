Energy innovations will be centered on digital technologies and the strategic use of data, with focus shifting from fossil fuel operation and maintenance to distributed renewables and the connected home, reads a BNEF report, adding that the market size for digital technology in energy will grow to $64 billion by 2025.As decommissioning of natural gas and coal power plants picks up steam, the opportunities for new revenues from the fossil fuel sector are dwindling, meanwhile digitalization is bringing greater efficiency and diversified application of distributed renewables.According to the report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) titled Digitalization of Energy Systems, from today to 2025, there will be a big change in the sectors of the energy systems that use digital technologies, as the market size for digital technologies in energy reaches $64 billion. With digital technologies becoming more intelligent and autonomous, owners of rooftop solar, batteries or EVs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...