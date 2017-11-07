SAVO Named Leader In Aragon Research Globe For Sales Engagement Platforms Report, 2017

Recognized as one of the earliest providers of Sales Enablement Technology

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, today announced they have been named a leader in Aragon's November 2017 Globe for Sales Engagement Platforms report. The research examines 17 major providers in Sales Engagement Platforms (SEPs), and includes analysis on strategy, performance, reach.

SAVO was touted in the report as having strengths in Analytics, Content Management, Salesforce Integration, Install base and Mobile First User Interface. The report also praises SAVO as being one of the earliest providers of Sales Enablement technology and having strong predictive recommendation capabilities. Key milestones were mentioned including completion of a shift to Amazon Web Services and the recent acquisition of KnowledgeTree, which now allows advanced predictive analytics and the most complete offering in the world with a basic and advanced product.

"Aragon's Globe gives the market a deeper understanding of basic and advanced sales enablement capabilities that helps buyers understand the market, accelerate decision making, and design more comprehensive programs," said Jason Liu, CEO, SAVO Group. "We are committed to continuing to lead the space with performance at the highest level and a strategy recognized as framing the future."

According to the Aragon, the SEP market is growing in part due to the need to provide sales professionals with a streamlined platform that incorporates all the tools they need to sell in a digital manner. Currently estimated at $780M by Aragon, the market for Sales Engagement Platforms will grow to be worth U.S. $5 Billion by 2021. The reason why these platforms are so valuable is that they offer the potential to eliminate the fractured state of sales tools and provide a complete Digital Selling environment, equipped with key capabilities such as advanced Content Analytics.

