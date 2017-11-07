Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation and answer-and-question session by Jacek Olczak, Chief Financial Officer, who will be joined by Martin King, President, Asia Region, at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference at www.pmi.com/2017morganstanley on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.

As announced on September 28, 2017, effective January 1, 2018, Jacek Olczak will be appointed Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the deployment of global strategy and the delivery of results for combustible and reduced-risk products, and Martin King will be appointed Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at www.pmi.com/2017morganstanley.

Presentation slides will also be available at www.pmi.com/2017morganstanley.

About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI")

PMI is a leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see PMI and PMI Science.

